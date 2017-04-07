Boys and girls give strong effort at Resler Invitational meet

By







White Pine High’s Madison Rick was only 4/100s of a second out of first place behind Arianna Beasley of Foothill High in the girls 200 meter dash at the Ron Resler Invitational Track Meet March 31 in Boulder City.

In addition, Sam Stewart placed second in two running events and Saxtyn Brewster finished second in three field events, and including setting set a personal record of 5-10 in the high jump for the Bobcats boys team.

The boys placed fifth in the team standings with 56 points, and the girls were fourth with 83 points.

Lily Fullmer was second in the 110 meter hurdles and triple jump, third in both the 300 meter hurdles and high jump for the girls team.

Brewster took second in the boys high jump, long jump and triple jump, while Stewart was second in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Just for fun, the boys national high school high jump record is 7-5 by James White of Grandview, Missouri in 2009.

Today, the Bobcat teams are participating in the Mickie Costanzo Memorial Invitational in Elko.

Ron Resler results:

BOYS

100 meters – Zeke Vinson, 11.98, Phoenix Ball, 12.30

200 meters – Coby Marshall, 23.85, Vinson, 25.03

400 meters – Vinson, 55.75, Justin Mabson, 1:03.60

800 meters – Kincade Waggener, 2:28.63

1,600 meters – Sam Stewart, 4:45.68, Waggener, 5:18.90, Anthony Shaw, 5:53.04, Caysen Connell, 6:36.92

3,200 meters – Stewart. 10:47.53, Shaw, 12:42.23

110m hurdles – Kolton Bilbao, 17.25, Marshall, 17.64, Gavin Henroid, 21.81, Connell, 22.03

300m hurdles – Bilbal, 44.44, Marshall, 44.62, Henroid, 55.27

4x100 relay – Sixth, 53.84

4x200 relay – Seventh, 1:53.68

4x400 relay – Sixth, 3:57.08

4x800 relay – Tenth, 10:15.64

shot put – Chris Piscovich, 36-4, Jace Maynard, 25-8, Shamryn Brewster, 24-9

discus – Piscovich, 88-0, Maynard, 70-5

high jump – Saxtyn Brewster, 5-10, David Nicholes, 5-2

pole vault – Mabson, 7-0, Austin Theurer, 7-0

long jump – Brewster, 20-6. Ball, 16-9½, Vinson, 16-9, Dylan Herrera, 15-02

triple jump – Brewster, 41-07, Marshall, 34-0, Nicholes, 33-10

GIRLS

100 meters – Madison Rick, 13.41, Hannah Barber, 14.02, Deborah Partey, 16.37, Rachel Porter, 16.63

200 meters – Rick, 26.74

400 meters – Kimber Loftus, 1:18.51, Mickell Weston, 1:22.52, Porter, 1:25.28

800 meters – Candyce Humphries, 2:38.67, Trace Deeds, 2:47.23

1,600 meters – Zoe Beckley, 6:41.50, Aranza Gimenez, 7:11.73

3,200 meters – Whitney Prengel, 14:48.15, Tanna Deeds, 16:43.17

110m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, 16.39, Rachel Jones, 20.91

300m hurdles – Fullmer, 48.59, Alisha Pascascio, 59.92

4x100 relay – Sixth, 1:00.49

4x200 relay – Second, 1:59.45

4x400 relay – Sixth, 5:03.67

4x800 relay – Fourth, 12:07.99

shot put – Emma Boren, 29-9, Barber, 25-2, Loftus, 21-9½, Hannah Laswell, 19-0

discus – Boren, 92-05, Loftus, 53-02, Laswell, 43-3, Kendyl Connell, 42-3

high jump – Fullmer, 4-10, Rick, 4-8, Aalaaeh Jacobsen, 4-4

pole vault – Beckley, 5-6, Alexis Wells, 5-6, Weston, 5-0

long jump – Samantha Gamberg, 15-2½, Jacobsen, 12-8½,

triple jump – Fullmer, 33-08½