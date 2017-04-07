Cameron to speak at RPEN meeting

By







White Pine Chamber of Commerce Director Wayne Cameron will be the featured speaker at RPEN’s Monday, April 10 meeting, 1:30 p.m. in the county library.

Cameron will update the Retired Public Employee Chapter on the latest local commercial development and plans for future expansions.

Recent Nevada Legislative actions, PEBP revisions, plus the balance of RPEN’s yearly schedule are also on the agenda.

Members and all retired State employees are invited to attend. Call 289-3709 or 235-0234 for information.