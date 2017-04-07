Captain’s Corner

By







1 shares

Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

Over the last several months the Sheriff’s Office has been going through a transitional phase with employees.

Serval employees have retired and several others have chosen to take other employment with other law enforcement agencies. This has created several job openings in the Sheriff’s Office.

So one of the questions that I have been asked recently by individuals who are interested in law enforcement is what does it take to become a police officer.

First, Nevada Peace Officers Standards and Training set the requirements in the state of Nevada. The requirements state that you must be 21 years of age, have a high school diploma or an equivalent GED. Each agency that you are applying for will have its own entrance exam which you will need to pass with a minimum score.

You will also need to participate in an oral board interview. The applicant must also be able to pass a criminal history background check which includes a financial background along with employment and reference checks. You must be able to pass a physical agility test which includes a standing jump, sit-ups, pushups, agility run, 300 meter run, and a mile and a half run.

Each of those events are timed and also require a certain amount be performed. Each applicant must pass a physical which includes a physiological exam. Once they get past all these requirements they now can be considered for hire. Once they are hired they then go through a 16 week field training program with the Sheriff’s Office.

If they successfully complete that they then attend the police academy in Carson City Nevada for another 16 weeks. Upon successful graduation from the academy they then return to the Sheriff’s Office to finish a two week refresher on policy and procedures.

They are now ready to handle calls and patrol the White Pine County area on their own. It’s a lengthy process that takes place in order to become a police officer. It requires dedication and determination to succeed.

So as you see new faces in the Sheriff’s Office uniform welcome them to our community.