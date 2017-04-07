Governor vows to prevent nuclear waste to be stored in Nevada

By







In a statement last week Governor Brian Sandoval vowed to pursue all efforts to prevent Nuclear Waste to be stored in Nevada.

Following his discussion with U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Governor Sandoval convened a meeting with Robert Halstead, the Executive Director of the Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects to discuss immediate actions the State should take in order to continue our ongoing and aggressive fight against the potential storage of high-level nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain.

Nevada will oppose any federal government effort to dump nuclear waste here that will threaten our health and economy for centuries to come. Governor Sandoval said, “Beyond the courtroom, I will continue to press the Trump Administration to re-assess its actions to resurrect this dormant project. A better solution began earlier this year, when the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, working with the consent of a host state, accepted for review a private sector application for a high-level waste storage site in Texas.

In the wake of such developments, continuing to spend taxpayer money on Yucca Mountain is ill-advised. “Storing high-level nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain is a poor choice for so many reasons, the site itself is fractured rock, on top of a fault line, that sits above an aquifer. It is an unsafe site and developing Yucca Mountain is a bad idea. We will continue to fight against storing high-level nuclear waste at Yucca Mountain, and Nevada, its families, cities, small businesses, major industries, and most major stakeholders will continue to remain steadfast in our opposition.”