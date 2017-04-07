Hansen and Kane March Students of the Month

By







Trace Kane and Holly Elizabeth Hansen have been named Students of the Month for March, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Kane, age 14, is the son of Bethann and Patrick Kane of Ely.

Hansen, age 14, is the daughter of Marky and Donna Hansen of Ely. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Kane has been active in baseball, basketball and soccer. His hobbies are archery and hunting.

Hansen has been active in cheerleading and dance. Her hobbies are dancing, caring about other people and she likes to move a lot.