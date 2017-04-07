Letters to the Editor

By







1 shares

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to the meeting concerning the changes being made to the VA clinic at WBRHC. The meeting was scheduled on April 3, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

The meeting room was inadequate for the number of veterans in attendance. There was no sound equipment available or in use. Most people were unable to hear even if they were lucky enough to get a seat n the meeting room.

At last count there were 23 people standing outside of the meeting room all were unable to hear anything. Twenty five or more let. Most stating this was a waste of their time and very upset with the inadequate preparation.

Parking was a disaster - 2 handicap spaces, a very small parking lot. The majority of the people were parking in the mud.

Are the VA representatives unaware of the number of veterans receiving care? A person said “we didn’t think anyone would come.” For many people this is their only means of care.

Many of the questions were inadequately answered or given “I don’t know.”The majority of people in the area receive their mail at the post office as there is not home delivery available. The correspondence from the VA was not delivered to their physical address. The representatives were unaware of this situation.

I realize many in attendance were frustrated but screaming at the representatives only took up time and accomplished nothing. Taking up time for questions is not the right way to do this.

I would like to suggest another meeting soon. The convention center has adequate facilities. All questions should be written and delivered in a timely manner. This will give the VA representative time to formulate an answer.

Thank you.

Vandra G. Nara

McGill