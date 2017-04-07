Mrs. Nevada International applications being accepted

By







Applications are now being accepted for the title of Mrs. Nevada International 2017, an official preliminary to the Mrs. International Pageant which will be held at The Culture Center in Charleston, West Virginia. The dates are August 7-August 13th, 2017.

The woman selected as Mrs. Nevada International 2017 will become an ambassador from Nevada and will receive an official title crown, and sash.

Competitions will include private one on one interview, with each contestant selecting a platform, which she will speak about throughout her reign 50%; Fitness wear (in lieu of swimsuit competition) 25%; Evening Gown husbands escorting their wives on stage 25%.

Married women between the ages of 21-56 living or working in Nevada that are interested should call Mary Richardson/National Executing Director at: 540-989-5992 or email: Mary@mrsinternational.com