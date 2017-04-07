By







1 shares

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to remember that we can each play a part in promoting the social and emotional well-being of children and families in our community.

To help promote this reminder, Prevent Child Abuse America and local chapters nationwide use the Pinwheels for Prevention® campaign.

The pinwheel is an uplifting reminder of childhood and the bright futures all children deserve. Help us Strengthen Families and Communities by celebrating #GREATCHILDHOODS.

Be the reason a child smiles today.