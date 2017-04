By







The Primary election for City Council Seat 1 and 3 were held on Tuesday, April 4.

Ernie Flangas had 253 votes, Bruce Setterstrom 150 votes and Rick Stork with 172 votes, which will move Ernie Flangas and Rick Stork into the General Election.

For the City Council Seat 3, Tony DeFelice had 331 votes and George Chachas 192 votes. They will both move to the General Election.