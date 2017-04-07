White Pine sweeps Battle Mountain

By







Hailey Andre drove in five runs on two hits to lead the White Pine High softball team past Battle Mountain 15-5 April 1 in Ely. She had an RBI single in the first inning, then hit a grand slam in the third inning when the Cats put 10 runs on the board.

That game capped off the weekend where the girls beat Battle Mountain three times with a double-header win on Friday by scores of 7-2 and 18-2.

The 10-run outpouring on Saturday was sparked by a double from Lopez, a single by Isabelle Romero, a walk to Maleana Mcknight, a stolen base, a single by Bailey Coombs, followed by Andre’s grand slam.

Romero earned the win for the Ladycats. She went three innings, giving up two runs, two hits, no walks and struck out seven.

Battle Mountain’s runs came on home runs by Diaz in the first inning and Jones in the second.

In Friday’s two games, Bailey Coombs was 4-for-5 in the second game leading to an 18-2 win. She homered in the first, had a triple and a single in the second, and a single in the fourth inning.

The Ladycats scored nine runs in the second inning, thanks to a singles by Rebecca Hall, Meleana Mcknight, a walk to Brittney Kingston, a double by Breanna Williams, two singles by Shuree Finicum, and Coombs’ single and triple. In all for the game, the girls accounted for 21 hits.

The first game of the set was closer, only 7-2 in White Pine’s favor. The Longhorns took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Ladycats got it back with two runs in their first inning. Hailey Andre singled to drive in Coombs, then later stole home herself. White Pine stole nine bases during the game, Andre was the leader with five steals.

Last week, the girls only got two games in with Incline because the Saturday game was cancelled because of snow. However, the girls won the Friday double-header 17-3, 18-5. Romero said he hoped the makeup game might happen when the team travels to North Tahoe April 21-22. “We might be able to work something out to play them on Saturday.” The Highlanders will be hosting West Wendover that same weekend in Reno, and might possibly be willing to play the make up game following their game with the Wolverines.

The girls played at Lincoln County on Tuesday this week and hosts Silver Stage for a three-game set today and Saturday.