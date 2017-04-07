WPHS Rodeo team back from Fernley

By







The White Pine Jr. High & High School Rodeo Team just got back form Fernely, Nevada after a month long break due to equine travel restrictions placed by the state Veterinarian.

White Pine Rodeo Team was represented well by all our members.

Our Jr. Team really did well, Khloe Keppner placed 2nd in Barrels with a 18.54 second run 2nd in Poles with a 22.095 second run & 18th in goats on Saturday. Sunday 21st in Barrels 5th in Poles with 22.66 run 15th in goats .

Maggie Wines on Saturday placed 5th in Barrels 6th in Poles. Sunday 8th in Barrels 6th in Breakaway

This coming weekend the Rodeo Team will be in Fallon, Nevada, wish them luck and safe travels. The following week they will be in Douglas, Nevada