Edward Dale Thomas age 76 years, of Ely, NV, passed away March 6, 2017 in Ely. He was born May 27, 1970 in Pennsylvania to Robert and Beulah Thomas.

Edward served in the US Army from 1959 to 1962. He moved west to Southern California where he began raising his family finally relocating to Salem, Oregon. He later worked as a consultant for a telecommunications company.

After he retired he moved to Ely. Edward was a lover of outdoor sports and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was generous and a lively man, who was always there to help when in need. His generosity can be seen in the numerous park benches that he donated to the City of Ely along Aultman Street. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Turgen, her husband, Kenneth Turgen and their three daughters, Penelope, Charlotte and Ivy; and his son, Eric Thomas.

Services will be held at a later date to be announced.