Herminio J. Romero Sr., age 77 years, of Ely, Nevada passed away April 5, 2017 surrounded by his family.

He was born May 5, 1939 in Vadito, New Mexico to Aureliano and Clorinda Romero.

Herminio was raised by his Uncle and Aunt Solomon and Lucrecia Pacheco.

Herminio enjoyed woodworking, fishing, pinenut picking, watching western movies and most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Herminio was the kindest most loving man and he will be dearly missed.

Herminio is survived by five children Herm (Lora) Romero of Ely, Charlene Romero of Ely, John (Jamie) Romero of Ely, Steve (Marci) Romero of Meridian, ID and Peggy Romero (Merlin Searle) of Ely; seventeen grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren Sophia and Trent Corwell (Savannah, Jasmine, Vanessa), Hermie and Ashley Romero (Kylie, Hermie), Tomas and Jessica Romero (Ryleigh, Kaedynce), Jonathan Romero and Harlene Stark (Kobe, Kyle, Kole, Harlee), Tim Vidrine (Dominique, Peyton, Jayce), Jeramie Romero, Michael Romero, Gabriel Romero and Taryn Fielding, Anthony Searle, Sam Swafford (Aaliyah), Lucrecia Romero (Audrina, Isabella), Louie Swafford (Ava, Christopher, Avaya), Matthew Searle and Jasmine Ayala, Alicia and Albert Armstrong (Audrey, Jackson, Layla, Luke), Angie Searle (Layne), Angelina Romero, Jordan Romero (Kai); Siblings Lydia (Anselmo) Garcia Jr. of Ely, Nelson Romero of Placita, NM and Robert Romero of New Mexico and numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by Fabian Romero, Rosita Ardohain, and Clodoveo Romero.

The Recitation of the Rosary was held Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, April 10th at 9:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial followed at the Ely City Cemetery.