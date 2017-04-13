By







IN LOVING MEMORY OF

JERRY EDWARD NORTHNESS, JR

Jerry Edward Northness, Jr, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico with his wife Penny at his side.

He was born August 1, 1938, in Ely, Nevada, to Jerry and Nell Northness.

Jerry was raised in Ely, Nevada where he met and married Penny.

Jerry worked for Kennecott Mining in Ruth for several years before moving to California where he went to work for Peter Kiewit and Sons as a mine Superintendent. Jerry retired from Kiewit in 2003 as the mine superintendent for Twin Mountain Rock in Des Moines, New Mexico before relocating to Albuquerque.

Jerry enjoyed his retirement traveling with his wife Penny and spending endless hours in the garage rebuilding his 1934 Ford Pick-up, which he showed at many car shows.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Penny of the family home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, his son; Lane Northness of Wickenburg, Arizona, daughter Kandace Northness of Raton, New Mexico, son Shawn Northness (Beth) of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; granddaughters, Ashley Padgett (Cory) of Krum, Texas, Chloe Northness of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; grandsons, Seth Romero of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Connor Northness of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Shane Evans of Raton, New Mexico, Finnn Northness of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Killan Northness of Rio Rancho, New Mexico and two great-granddauhters, Ava and Aniston Padgett of Krum, Texas.

He is also survived by his sister Charlote Foremaster (Richard) of Sparks, Nevada, Jim Northness of Ely, Nevada, and Charles Richardson of Las Vegas, Nevada, along with numerous nephews and nieces and close friends.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Jerry’s Life will take place at a later date.