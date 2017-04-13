By







Megan Marie Jorgensen, 40, left this life on April 4, 2017 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was born December 9, 1976 in Ely, Nevada to Russell and Sue Fay.

She attended schools in Ely, graduating from White Pine High School in 1995.

She will be remembered for her laughter, her smile and the ability to love without condition.

Megan had a great heart. She was accepting, genuine and truly had a gift for kindness. She had an unwavering devotion to her family as a wife, daughter, sister and aunt.

Megan had a sense of adventure and was always willing to try new things. She loved to make people laugh and was truly happy in the presence of children. To know Megan was to love her.

She is survived by her husband Carl Jorgensen, Idaho Falls, Idaho; parents Russell and Sue Fay, Rexburg, ID; sister Heather (Marc) Fonger, Spring Creek NV; brother Derek (Stephanie) Fay, Rexburg ID; sister Amanda (Tahari) Julander, Rexburg ID; sister Bridget (Mike) Sims, Nampa ID; sister Katy (Steve) Riley, Stansbury Park, UT.

We will miss her tremendously. A family grave side service to honor Megan were held on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the Parker Cemetery in Parker Idaho.

Services arranged by Flamm Funeral Home, Rexburg ID.

Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.