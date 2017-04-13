By







Nancy Elizabeth Lether Smith Baynes, born November 13, 1936 to Robert Ellis Lether and Illa Camilla Neilson Lether in Salt Lake City, Utah. Nancy passed away March 26, 2017 of natural causes.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Baynes, siblings; Barbara (Paul) Hardy, Jim (Pat) Lether, Cam (Gene) Perkins, Kelly (Billie) Lether; children; Sindy Smith, Jackie Smith, Gerri (Roebin) McQueen, Tracy (J.C.) Smith, David Smith-Harrison, Steve (Tanya) Smith; grandchildren; 17, Great-grandchildren, 22.

She married Kent Smith in 1954, divorced in 1970. Married Harry Baynes in 1987.

Our amazing Nancy was a vibrant teenager, loving mother, dedicated home builder, consoler of family and friends, gifted crafter, prolific gardener and ever supporting and loving mother and wife.

A Celebration of her life will be held Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 4:00p.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 2143 Aultman St, Ely, NV.