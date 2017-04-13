By







Richard L. Haskins II, husband, father, grandpa, friend and supporter of wildlife lost his battle with colon cancer on March 30, 2017, with his family by his side.

Richard was born January 20, 1955 in Portsmouth Virginia to Richard and Norma Haskins.

He spent much of his childhood in Virginia and North Carolina before moving to Fort Churchill, Manitoba, Canada with his family. The family later relocated to Las Vegas, where Richard graduated from Clark High School and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

He began his thirty five year career with Nevada Department of Wildlife on the Black Bass Study at Lake Mead and went on to include Lake Mojave fisheries biologist, fisheries biologist for White Pine County,

Supervising Fisheries Biologist for the Eastern Region, Chief of Fisheries and finally Deputy Director. During his tenure with Nevada Department of Wildlife he was liked and respected by sportsmen, conservationist and representatives of the mining and livestock industries. Richard loved the outdoors and all activities associated with the outdoors. But his passion was motorcycles, especially vintage motorcycles.

His plans for retirement included riding and restoring the Norton motorcycles he had collected.

Richard is survived by wife, Suzanne Haskins, children, Michele Haskins and husband Donavon Beatty, John Haskins and wife Kira Haskins, grandchildren, Amaiya Beatty, Garret Beatty, Cora Beatty and Annsley Haskins, sisters, Gail Shaw (Bill), Janice Gonzales (Paul) and Nancy Buccione (Larry) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

His family would like to invite everyone to A Celebration of his Life to be held on May 20, 2017 at 1 pm at Great Basin Brewing’s Taps and Tanks at 1155 S Rock Blvd, Reno, NV.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Colon Cancer Alliance.