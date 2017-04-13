By







Stanley “Stan” Sims, 91 of Shanty Town, Ruby Valley, Nevada passed away, Friday, April 7, 2017.

Dad was born February 15, 1926 at home in Cherry Creek, Nevada to Stanley & Cleo (Cole) Sims.

Dad attended Cherry Creek Grade School & White Pine High School.

On April 29, 1942 Dad joined the U. S. Navy with the help of a family priest and together created a false baptismal record stating Dad was 18 years of age, when in fact he was only 16.

During his first year in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Twining, Dad asked an Admiral if he could take his picture. The Admiral asked him “how old are you sailor”? Dad answered “16 Sir”, not able to lie to a commanding officer. The Admiral stated he thought so and then allowed Dad to take his picture. Dad found out later that the officer was Fleet Admiral “Bull” Halsey. During his time serving in the Navy, Dad was awarded 4 stars; the Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal; American Area Campaign Medal; World War II Victory Medal; and the Philippine Liberation Medal.

Stanley married Donna Eldridge in Reno, Nevada on August 21, 1954. Together they had four children.

Dad was a hard rock miner all his life, moving & working in most all the western United States. He eventually retired as a Federal Mine Inspector starting in South Dakota and then ending in his beloved state of Nevada.

Dad built a log home in Shanty Town, Ruby Valley, Nevada, living there the remainder of his life. This was dads dream to live in the Rubies and fish every day of his life. In 2008, Dad caught the Ruby Marsh record bass.

Stanley is survived by his four children; Dawn Marie (Rich) Leyva & family of Elko, NV., Denise (Bill) Crawford, Zane (Lisa) Sims & family of Reno, NV. and Dusty (David) Durkee of Verdi, NV. Nine grandchildren; Chrisstan (Miguel) Betancourt of Elko, NV., Melissa McCain, Alexia McMeekin, Andrea McMeekin, & Savannah McMeekin of Reno, NV., Justin Sims of Carson City, NV., David Durkee of Verdi, NV., Colton Sims & Mikaela Sims of Portland, Or.

Three sisters; Dee (Art) Smith, Marge (Stan) Walker & Pat (Bill) Ferrari of California, and many, many nieces & nephews.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley & Cleo Sims.

A special thank you to Kathy Jones and the Garden Court at the Highland Manor for their loving care and support.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, April 29 at Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairgrounds Road, Elko, Nevada.