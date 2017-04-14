Annual spring auction coming this month

By







By Leslie Martin

Ely’s Chapter C.P.E.O. is having its Sixth Annual Spring Auction.

The fundraising event will take place Friday, April 28, at the Bristlecone Convention Center beginning at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 at Economy Drug Store, White Pine Chamber of Commerce, and the Bristlecone Convention Center or by calling 775-296-1040. Tickets purchased at the door will be $12. A no-host bar and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

Attendees can browse both silent and live auction items and the live auction will begin at 7 p.m.

There will be a Yeti Cooler filled with surprises as well as numerous other items of interest to both men and women.

Proceeds from this event will provide scholarships for local high school graduates living in White Pine County as in previous years.

Come enjoy a fun evening with friends and family while supporting education in White Pine County.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic organization where women celebrate the advancement of women; educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans, and stewardship of Cottey College; and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.