BARRICK, CISCO, GREAT BASIN COLLEGE TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP PROVIDING FREE DIGITAL CAREER TRAINING FOR EMPLOYEES AND NORTHERN NEVADANS

By







0 shares

Elko, NV — Barrick, Cisco and Great Basin College (GBC) will announce a new partnership that will bring digital and information technology skills development courses free of charge to employees, their families, veterans and other groups in Barrick’s rural host communities on Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 a.m. at Great Basin College High Tech Center.

The IT education program from Cisco Networking Academy will feature both online and in-person courses. This unique partnership will benefit Barrick employees, veterans and thousands of others in Barrick’s rural host communities in Northern Nevada.

This model U.S. program will eventually be available to every community where Barrick operates including in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia.

WHO: Nigel Bain, Executive Director, Barrick USA; Michael Brown, President, Barrick USA; John Bjerke, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager of Cisco, Dr. Mark Curtis, President Great Basin College

WHAT: Networking Academy signing ceremony to launch the partnership and self-led course offering

WHERE: Great Basin College High Tech Center (room 120) 500 College Pkwy, Elko, NV 89801

WHEN: Thursday, April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Media pre-set at 8:15 a.m.

VISUALS, PHOTO AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES:

Signing of collaborative learning agreement.

Representatives from Barrick, Cisco, and Great Basin College available for interviews.

Media unable to attend the live event, will be able to attend by webcast via BlueJeans Video Conference. For accessing the ceremony, contact Kayla McCarson before April 20 at kayla.mccarson@gbcnv.edu.

Media/public wishing to attend in Battle Mountain, Ely, Pahrump and Winnemucca will be able to attend via Interactive Video at the GBC branch campuses in those locations.

RSVP: Media interested in attending should RSVP with Jennifer Lόpez, Jennifer.Lopez@rrpartners.com.