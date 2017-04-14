Drama club to perform musical

By







1 shares

White Pine Players Drama Club is putting the final touches on their last major production of the school year.

Over 30 cast and crew members have been preparing “Man of La Mancha,” a musical based on Miguel de Cervantes’ novel “Don Quixote. Cervantes is thrown into the prison of the Spanish Inquisition and in order to save himself and his servant from being robbed of all their possessions by their fellow prisoners, he entertains them with the story of a mad old man who thinks he is a knight who must right all the wrongs he sees in the world, including fighting a windmill that he thinks is a giant ogre. “It’s a story of redemption, change and rising above who you are now to become something better,” says Kathy Jo Tucker, drama director and WPHS. ”It is a powerful story told with incredible music. It is my favorite musical so I wanted to do it for my last show in White Pine County.”

In the show, Cervantes chooses prisoners to participate in his story and weaves his tale that leaves them all changed. While the prisoners never actually leave the prison, Cervantes, while playing his character of Don Quixote, helps them to imagine the different places in his story.

This production will be performed for only 6 showings beginning April 26 and continuing the 27, 28, 29 and May 1 at 7 PM with a matinee on April 29 at 1 PM. Reserved seating will be on sale for $10 per ticket at Economy Drug. Tickets for General seating can be purchased from cast and crew and at the door, subject to availability. Prices are $8 for adults, $6 for students and senior citizens and $5 for children. A $25 family ticket will be available for the Saturday matinee and Monday evening show only. (Household family on , please.)

Buy your tickets early so you don’t miss this wonderful musical adventure.