Ely veterans have volunteer advocate

By







10 shares

By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

After the Veteran’s Administration Town Hall meeting last week, it was discovered that Ely has a Nevada Veteran’s Advocate located at the JOB Connect office.

The program began in January of this year. Craig Sanford, who works at the JOB Connect office in Ely, said shortly after moving here from Henderson, he realized there were no resources for Veterans in White Pine County.

Having the strong desire to want to help and being a Veteran himself, he took the required training to become an Advocate in lieu of his regular job with the State of Nevada. Most of his Veterans Advocate job is voluntary, so he works it into his daily schedule, and after hours when needed.

“There are lots of programs available for Veterans such as education, housing and medical benefits,” Sanford said.

His job focus is to help veterans get back into the workforce in addition to helping provide a conduit for dissemination of information about services and opportunities available to veterans. He also participates in community outreach events to help distribute benefit literature.

Unfortunately the majority of the veterans here are senior citizens who don’t have access to a computer, or have never operated a computer in their lives when most of the VA information is dispersed via the Internet, which is not reaching every veteran unless they have access to a computer.

Veterans have many discounts that they may not be aware of such as free hunting and fishing licenses to any honorably separated veteran who as a service-connected disability of fifty person or more. Special Veteran License Plates are available, legal assistance, burial allowances, childcare assistance, caregiver support and much more.

Sanford is currently working with a family to help get them wheelchair accessibility into their home through a special grant for Veterans.

If you have any questions, or would like to schedule an appointment with Craig Sanford to see what he can help you with, his phone number is 775-289-1616 and he is located at 1500 Avenue F, Suite 1.