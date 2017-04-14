Funding available for volunteer fire department equipment and training

By







CARSON CITY—The Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) is seeking applications for the Volunteer Fire Assistance grant program. Approximately $200,000 from the U.S. Forest Service’s State and Private Forestry program will be available for rural (local and volunteer) fire departments statewide. The purpose of this funding is to improve rural fire departments’ readiness for and response to wildfires, particularly those in the wildland urban interface.

Funds must be used to purchase wildland fire personal protective equipment, new generation fire shelters, P25-compliant radios, and other supplies such as fire hoses. The Division is also requesting a prioritized list of each Department’s wildland fire training and wildland apparatus needs/requests for future funding opportunities.

Applications must be submitted on the application form that has been mailed directly to individual fire departments or found on the Nevada Division of Forestry website at http://forestry.nv.gov/grants/.

Applications must be received by the Nevada Division of Forestry no later than 5 p.m. June 1st 2017. Late and/or incomplete applications will not be accepted.

For more information contact Ryan S. Shane at 775-684-2511.