Law enforcement statewide focus on distracted drivers

Law enforcement agencies statewide will be Joining Forces and focusing on Distracted Drivers April 1st – April 15th, 2017. The Nevada Highway Patrol, Winnemucca and West Wendover Police Departments, Humboldt, Lander, Elko, and White Pine County Sheriff’s Departments are ALL “Joining Forces” to urge motorists to keep your eyes on the road and put away cell phones or other items that cause distractions. Five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting. When traveling at 55mph, that’s enough time to cover the length of a football field blindfolded.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) continues to urge the driving public to take the following safety precautions to minimize distractions while driving:

•Be a safe, distraction-free driver, put your cell phone down and focus on the road

•When using electronic devices for directions, set the destination prior to driving

•Speak up when you’re a passenger and your driver uses an electronic device while driving

•Offer to call or text for the driver, so his or her full attention stays on the driving task

•Always wear your seat belt, seat belts are the best defense against other unsafe drivers

In Nevada, if you are pulled over for distracted driving and receive a citation, the fine is $50.00. If you receive a second citation, the fine is $100.00. If you receive three citations within a 7 year period the fine is $250.00. Trooper Natalie Hernandez says “it’s just not worth it.” Please put your phone and all other distractions away.

Stop the Texts and Stop the Wrecks.