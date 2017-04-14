Laxalt urging bill to impose additional conditions for sex offender

By







The Ely Times

Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt urged the Legislature to hear and pass Assembly Bill (AB) 59, a bill that imposes additional conditions on sex offenders and is a crucial component of his office’s 2017 bill package.

AB 59 is intended to help keep our communities safe by restoring the authority of the State Board of Parole Commissioners and the Division of Parole and Probation to impose and enforce conditions upon sex offenders under lifetime supervision.

“Breaking from a longstanding tradition of hearing and passing bills presented by the attorney general and law enforcement, the democratically controlled Legislature has failed to hear and pass many of our bills this Session,” Laxalt said. “The safety and well-being of our communities is a vital part of my mission as attorney general, and AB 59, which is supported by law enforcement statewide, is common sense legislation to protect Nevada’s communities from sex offenders.

“The purpose behind imposing conditions upon sex offenders under lifetime supervision is that certain sex offenders are so inherently dangerous that, after their prison and subsequent parole sentences have expired, additional oversight by law enforcement remains necessary to protect the community.”