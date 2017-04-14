Letters to the Editor

By







1 shares

To the Editor:

At this time I would like to share a few things that I am thankful for.

I am thankful for good parents that taught me right from wrong and to trust in the Lord.

I am thankful to a friend who has lived in Ely all of his life and encouraged me to write a letter to the public on Feb. 10th with a quote “All that is necessary for evil to succeed is for good men to do nothing.”

I am thankful for all of those who contacted me about that letter and spoke words such as “Brave”, “Thank-You”, “Needed to be said.”

I am thankful for Mayor VanCamp encouraging citizens to become involved with the city. I concur with her on that, as if I had not been involved I would not have known the facts to make public in misconducts of city officials. Yes, please do become involved.

I am thankful for the professionally written response that City Administrator Switzer wrote. In his response he explained it clearly what had happened without degrading the concerned citizen. He also admitted that errors were made and that he was fixing them. To me that shows integrity.

I am thankful for Mayor VanCamp admitting to the public that she has a list of other qualified, deserving people for the position of Municipal Court Judge. Which means that she can “right a wrong,” if she so chooses.

I am thankful for purchasing the old Sacred Heart Chapel, and in doing so I am working to open the doors, not as a chapel, but where happy memories will be made again. With the help of Building Inspector Brad Christensen, we are inching forward despite the discrimination that I felt and the loss of thousands of dollars in my business where other buildings that have been closed for years were not required to put up even a fire extinguisher. When the opening day comes I want to have a ribbon cutting ceremony, in which I will invite our elected officials and will be asking Mayor VanCamp to cut the ribbon as she has been promoting more businesses to open in the downtown area.

I am thankful that Mayor VanCamp personally asked me to be on the Planning Commission. For a year I looked forward to those monthly meetings, and enjoyed being a public servant. But, I have had a schedule change with my employment which made it that I no longer can serve on the Planning Commission. I wrote a letter stating the above and hand delivered it to the City.

I am thankful for elections where we have the freedom and privilege to either run for office or vote for the candidate that we feel will work for the betterment of the people.

I am thankful for you, the good people of Ely. Especially those of you who stayed and endured even through the hard times. Of course there are problems, but still crime is low and religion is high, making Ely the safe and beautiful city that it is.

I am blessed and may God bless you all.

Happy Easter.

Respectfully submitted,

JaNeal Mathews