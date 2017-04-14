Murry St. Work

By







O’Flaherty plumbing is back to work on the Murry Street project. They had begun working on this project in the summer of 2016 and worked thru the fall until the cold weather elements restricted them from completing the project. They are replacing the sewer lines along Murry street, where some of the sewer lines are deteriorated. City Administrator said “some of the lines are a hundred years old”. The City received approval for $425,000 dollars last year for this project. Once completed the repaving of Murry street will begin.

KAYLYNN ROBERTS-MCMURRAY