Overson and Bishop Elks April Junior Students

Joseph Damien Overson and Allyssa Jane Bishop have been named Junior Students of the Month for April, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Overson, age 14, is the son of Jodi and Neal Foster and Joe and Betty Overson of Ely. Bishop, age 14, is the daughter of BJ Abel and Jim Bishop, Jr. of Ely.

Both are 8th gradersat White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Overson has been active in football, track and leadership. His hobbies are video games, walking his dog and a very serious & capable player with rubic cubes. He also selects topics and does research for a radio show on KDSS on Friday mornings.

Bishop has been active in the White Pine Band from 2014 to present day, the Ely Community Theater and the USA Youth Education in Shooting sport. She is a member of White Pine Claybreaker, Ruby Mountain Claybreaker and the Steptoe Valley Trap Skeet and Target Inc. Her hobbies are hunting, camping, fishing, sewing, volunteering in the community, four wheeling, competitive sport shooting, wood working, welding, cross stitching, traveling and archery.