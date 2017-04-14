Parents urged to review ESA applications

By







Carson City—The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office is pleased to announce that all applications received during the Education Savings Accounts program’s injunction have been entered into its online system. While this is an important step, parents who applied by paper now need to access their applications, complete the areas where information is still needed and “hit submit.” Applicants who have not submitted their application through this process are not considered complete for review.

Senate Bills 359 and 506 have both recently introduced in the 79th Nevada Legislature to finalize the implementation of Nevada’s ESA program.

Due to anticipated funding limitations, both bills create a first-come, first-served policy. Families who have submitted their application for review through the online system will be considered complete for the purpose of determining an order received. With that, they are being urged to log onto https://esa.nevadatreasurer.gov to review their application, upload any of the required documents that may be missing and officially submit their application for review through the online portal. They must complete this process in order to be considered for potential ESA funding.

The Treasurer’s Office has created a document that gives parents who have yet to access their account a step-by-step look at the entire process, which can be found at this link: http://goo.gl/m9s6y2.

Families who are unable to access their accounts for the first time may not have had their applications input into the online system properly and should contact the Treasurer’s Office immediately at NevadaSchoolChoice@NevadaTreasurer.gov.Nevada’s ESA program is still accepting applications through April 30, 2017.

If a family has not started an application by that time, they will not be able to do so until the fall. All applications received during the enrollment periods were time-stamped, and will be reviewed promptly, pending appropriation from the 79th Nevada Legislature.