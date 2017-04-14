Two day gardening workshop

By







Join University of Nevada Cooperative Extension on Wednesday, April 19 and Thursday, April 20 for Gardening in Small Places workshops.

The 2-day workshop, taught by Angela O’Callaghan, is designed to give you an overview of issues facing small-space gardeners.

Wednesday’s workshop will be held from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday’s workshop will be held from 5-8p.m.

Topics include container gardening, selecting native plants, problem solving, irrigation and more.

Homeowners and other interested parties are welcome to attend the workshops.

The fee is $20. Workshop will be held at the White Pine County Library, 950 Campton Street, Ely, NV 89301