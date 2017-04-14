UNCE to hold meeting on economic development in White Pine County

By







The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension is holding a review meeting on Area Sector Analysis Process (ASAP)/Community Economic Development with Economic Development Specialists from the University of Nevada Reno College of Extension (UNCE) on Monday, April 24th, 2017. They are seeking community participation for views, and observations of the current White Pine County economic development efforts and aspirations. The meeting will be held at the White Pine Aquatic Center meeting room starting at 1:00p.m. and ending at 4:00p.m.

In 2015, the the White Pine County leadership participated in (ASAP) and the team of economic development specialists from (UNCE) engaged the White Pine County Leadership in an effort to match community strengths and goals with compatible industries. The objective was to assist White Pine County to identify community goals for targeted economic development. This analysis indicated the top 15 industry sectors with the highest Compatibility Index (CI) and the highest Desirability Index (DI) for White Pine County.

Nonetheless, the good effort lost steam but did not perish, it has been given new life: The current effort is based on the assumption that White Pine County’s community profile –goals and assets- have not changed dramatically since 2015 and that the community’s goals still match well with the industry sectors identified in the 2015 ASAP.

The goal of the meeting is to pick up where the process left off but with the clear intent to walk out with a commitment to results.

For additional information please contact Juan Carlos Cervantes at 775-293-6598 or by email at: cervantesj@unce.unr.edu