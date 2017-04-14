White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for April 3-April 9. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

APRIL 3

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City --- officer received a report of an open door on a vacant building. The building was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that the person whom lives next to her apartment keeps banging on the walls causing a disturbance. Officer contacted the individual and advised him of the complaint. He was issued a warning for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City --- officer received a report of a possible drunk driver leaving a local business. Officer located the vehicle and identified the operator as Christine M. Porcelli age 57 of Ely. During the officers investigation Porcelli was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer contacted the mother and her children and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: City --- officer received a report of a unlicensed motorcycle speeding on a city street. The area was patrolled, but the motorcycle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer contacted the individual who was in need of medical attention. An ambulance was requested who transported the person to the hospital.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City --- officer received a report of a fight that had taken place at a local Ely residence. Officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in the fight and claimed that they had been battered. The parties were separated and a report will be submitted to the City Attorney for review.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who were involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to separate for the night.

New bookings: Christine M. Porcelli / DUI / Bail $890.Amanda Edwards / Serving timeRebecca Kelly/Serving time.

APRIL 4

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City --- reporting party stated that his neighbors were causing a disturbance. The neighbors were contacted and advised of the complaint. They denied the allegation.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC HAZARD: City --- officer performed traffic control until the signal light was repaired at the intersection of 11th street and Aultman Street.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City --- officer received a report of several juveniles who had used a controlled substance. The investigation was assisted by the Task Force. A report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: City --- officer received a report of a juvenile who had been battered by an adult. During the officers investigation it was determined that the adult had used excessive means to discipline the juvenile. The adult was identified as Karl Schemp age 35 of Ruth. Schemp was arrested for domestic battery and child abuse.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that he owns a home in rural Nevada. He stated that he checked on the home today and observed where someone had kick the door in and made entry into the home. The reporting party stated that nothing of value was missing and requested a report be completed due to the property damage. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had entered onto his property and damaged the phone lines to his office. The reporting party also stated that several no trespassing signs were removed. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City --- reporting party stated that while her vehicle was parked in a local parking lot it had been struck by another vehicle. Reporting party stated that the operator of the striking vehicle did contact her and they exchanged information. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that someone had entered into his home and stole some diapers and wipes. Reporting part suspected his ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend was contacted who denied the allegation. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that during a traffic stop Mandy M. Davis age 36 of Ely was arrested for no valid registration and no insurance.

New bookings: Karl Schemp/Domestic battery and child abuse / Bail $13,000.Mandy M. Davis / No valid registration and no insurance / Bail $985.

APRIL 5

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City - the business was checked and found to be secure.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City - contact was made with the occupants of the apartment, who advised they had not been fighting, but their child had been crying.

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City - no disturbance could be located.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: The suspected vehicle was located and the driver was found to not be under the influence of alcohol.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED DRIVER: City - the suspected vehicle could not be located.

REPORT OF VANDALISM: The reporting party claimed someone vandalized a vacant building he owns. It was discovered a subject damaged the building and surrounding property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City - deputies arrested Richard Westly Bluff, age 55 of Missouri, for using force or violence against a person with whom he resides.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City - Justin Jacobsen, of Ely, was making a left hand turn and didn’t see an oncoming vehicle being operated by Matthew Yates, of Ely. Jacobsen struck Yates. Jacobsen was issued a citation for failure to yield.

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City - the subject with the loud music was advised to turn it down and he complied.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City - while responding to another incident, a deputy could hear a couple arguing. Both were advised to stop arguing and return to their residence.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED DEATH: City - Herminio Romero passed away at his residence due to natural causes.

New Bookings: Manuel Obregon / Warrant / Bail $895 / Arrested by Nevada Highway PatrolAlma Lester Allred / Serving time for Justice CourtRichard Westly Reeves / Domestic battery # 2 / Bail $5,000

APRIL 6

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted one of the parties involved who stated that she had a verbal argument with her boyfriend. The boyfriend and left the area. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party stated that she found some legal paper work that had been at her place of business. Officer collected the paper work and will notify the owner.

REPORT OF A STOLEN TRAILER: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen a U Haul trailer from his business. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had made threats to damage his girlfriend’s property. The individual was contacted and he was trespassed from the girlfriend’s apartment.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: Reporting party stated that he was operating a vehicle and had gotten involved in a road rage incident. He stated that he pulled his vehicle over and so did the other operator of the other vehicle and they had fought. Officer is attempting to contact the other operator of the vehicle and obtain a statement from him. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — officer reported that the vehicle was located and the operator was identified as Calvin K, Kennedy age 53 of Ely. Kennedy was arrested for DUI #2.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she felt that the school was harassing her children due to one of them being suspended from school. She was advised to contact the School Board and speak to them about her concerns.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was doing business in the City of Ely without a business license. The individual was contracted who did have a license. No violations were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a disturbance at a local apartment. Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that one of them was moving out of the apartment and was removing his property. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace. REPORT OF A DISTURBANCECity — officer received a report of loud music coming from an apartment. Officer contacted the occupant of the apartment and advised him to turn the music down. He complied.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported that James C. Olafsen age 22 of Ely was arrested for expired registration, DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

New bookings: Calvin K. Kennedy / DUI #2/ Bail $1,140. James C. Olafsen / Expired registration, DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated / Bail $1,490.

APRIL 7

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: Officer assisted Ely Tribal Police with a disturbance call.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: City — Alyssa Wilcox of Ely was operating a vehicle pulling into a parked position at R. Place #1. She stated that the brakes on her vehicle failed and she collide into the building. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with an elderly female who needed medical assistance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person who stated that he was fine and needed no assistance.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that he was out of the Ely area and he heard that someone was on his property. Officers checked his home and reported that no problems were located.

New bookings: Jacob A. Jarvi / Twin Falls District Court warrant / Bail $10,000. Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

APRIL 8

REPORT OF A NOISE COMPLAINT: City — officer received a report of a disturbance coming from a local apartment complex. Officer contacted the occupants of the apartment and advised them of the complaint. They were issued a warning for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A PUBIC NUISANCE: Officer received a report of a residence that had a large amount of garbage accumulated in their yard. The occupants of the home were contacted and advised to clean it up.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that several years ago some items went missing from his residence. The report was documented.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City— reporting party stated that he had left his semi-truck and trailer parked at a local parking lot. When he returned the vehicle was gone. Officers spoke to witnesses in the area who observed the vehicle heading west on US 6. Officers located the vehicle and identified the operator as Kipp B. Syme age 27 of Ely. Syme was arrested for grand larceny of a motor vehicle and driving on a revoked license.

New bookings: Kipp B. Syme / Grand larceny of a motor vehicle and driving revoked/ Bail $10,000. Randy R. Rowley / Serving time

APRIL 9

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that he observed an individual trying to enter into a shed. The individual was located and contacted. He stated that he couldn’t remember where he had parked his car and was attempting to locate it. He was advised to stay off people’s property.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE AND SALES: The report was given to the Task Force.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City --- officer contacted the individual and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an individual who was acting strange. Officer contacted the person and reported that he was taken into custody on a civil protection hold, due to he could not care for himself.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an indidvual who was acting strange. Officer located the person who was hiding under a vehicle. Officer reported that during his investigation the individual was identified as Rodney S. Evans age 32 of Las Vegas. Evans was arrested for trespassing, disturbing the peace, and obstructing a police officer.

REPORT OF A RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE: City --- officer located a stolen vehicle parked and unoccupied in a local parking lot. The vehicle had been stolen out of the state of Utah. The proper jurisdiction was notified.

New bookings: Rodney S. Evans/ Trespassing, disturbing the peace, and obstructing a police officer / Bail $1,065.Melinda Pickel-Davis/ DUI and tail lamps required / Bail $1,255 / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol/Taylor L. Turner / Serving time.