Janette Ellen Gonzales

April 18, 1971 - April 6, 2017

Our sweet Janette passed away April 6, 2017, in Salt Lake City.

Janette was born and raised in Ely, Nevada. She graduated from White Pine High School in 1989.

She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Ely. Janette was a single mother who raised an incredible young man who always stood by her side.

Janette is preceded in death by her brother Robbie Gonzales, grandparents Vicente and Filadelfia Gonzales, Fred and Consuelo Lucero. Aunt Efren Ortiz, and Uncles Rudy Gonzales, Fred, George, Lollie, and Art Lucero.

She is survived by her devoted son, Kody Griffin; her parents, Ray and Helen Gonzales; brothers Ronnie (Shirlene) Gonzales, and John (Cindy) Gonzales; sister Patti (Kim) Marques, as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew, and great nephews.

Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at Ely Cemetery.