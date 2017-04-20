By







Charles Emmett Carson passed away March 31, 2017 after a courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born on August 8, 1932 in Wray, Co. the youngest child of Alma and Werrin Carson. He moved to Las Vegas in the 1950’s with his family and pursued a career with his brothers at Carson Construction and later built an owned car washes. He retired and built a home in Ely, Nevada. He enjoyed the scenic area and especially his friends at the Senior Center and the VFW.

He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Ruth (David), brother, Dewey and son Charles Jr as well as his partner Susan Martin.

He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Dennis Throm), grandchildren: Jillian (Jeremy Pepper), Charles III (Kimberly), great-grandchildren: Kaimana and Kekoa (Pepper) and Gavin Carson, Brothers Don and Ivan Carson. He had a very special bond with his nephew, Keith Carson and his family.

He leaves behind many more nieces, nephews, good friends and his beloved dog Neeko.

Charlie loved to build, tinker and invent. He enjoyed flying, fishing and visiting with his friends. He was wonderful dad, grandfather, uncle, cousin, friend and partner. He could fix just about everything except his lungs.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the VFW Post 50 N McGill Hwy, Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 2:00pm. Please contact his daughter, Cindy at 702-498-8143 for additional information.