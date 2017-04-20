By







2 shares

IRENE MAE PAVLAKIS

Irene Mae Pavlakis, age 71, of Las Vegas, NV, was joined with her Heavenly Father on Monday April 3, 2017.

Irene was born and raised in Ogdensburg, NY on June 25, 1945 the daughter of George J. Roberts and Mary (Rivers) Roberts.

She served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967. She was united in marriage to George Pavlakis on April 20, in Ely, Nevada. He preceded her in death on January 3, 2015. They were married for 34 blissful years.

Irene was a member of the Rebekah’s in McGill, Nevada and she enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Daniel Roberts, George J. Robert Jr. and June L. Roberts.

She is survived by her son James (Cindy) Justesen and grandson, Zachary Justesen as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 12:40pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation #702-733-0320 or http://www.nah.org/donate in Irene’s memory.