Captain’s Corner

Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

I was visiting with a friend of mine this week and he stated that he had a great idea for the Captains Corners. He requested that I address the difference between a stop sign and a yield sign. He went on to explain that it appears that many drivers in our area don’t quite grasp the concept of what a yield sign is for. He was somewhat joking, but serious. So I told him that I would do my best to address the issue.

First under NRS 484A.450 it requires that the driver of a vehicle approaching a yield sign is required for safety must stop before entering into the intersection. Now in order to do this the driver of the vehicle must slow down and clear all points of the intersection before entering. If there is a vehicle in the intersection or other traffic approaching the intersection then the drive must stop and (yield) to approaching traffic.

Now the clarification of a stop sign states that the driver of the vehicle approaching a stop sign must stop before entering into the intersection. This means actually stopping the vehicle. No motion of the vehicle is allowed. Once the driver of the vehicle has stopped and made sure the intersection is clear of all traffic then he can proceed through the intersection.

Rules of the road are put into effect for the safety of all citizens, not just vehicle operators, but bicyclists, pedestrians, and individuals out for a walk or other activities.

Make sure we are all following the rules of the road so that we are all safe.