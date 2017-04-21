Ely resident runs Boston Marathon

By







By KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

The Ely Times

Steve Moore, 54, from Ely, just completed the Boston Marathon this past Monday in 4 hours and 36 minutes.

He began his training in January of this year. He normally likes to Trail Run, which is his first love, but with it being winter time he knew trying to run in the snow was going to be a challenge unless he found trails that were snow packed from snow mobiles, so he bought a membership at the gym and and began running 15 miles a week right up until he left for the marathon this last week.

Moore said the race started with a temperature of 68 degrees and when it ended it was 78 degrees. He had never ran that late in the day, and with a temp that warm, they had fire hydrants blowing water into the streets where runners were racing just to keep them cooled down.

Security was very intense, and the crowds of people were overwhelming.

Moore said he had never ran a marathon like this with so many participants and people who lined the streets shouting words of encouragement at the participants as they ran thru college campuses, and up several areas with hills.

Towards the finish line, Moore had his headphones on and said he couldn’t even hear the pace time that his watch was relaying to him because of the intensity of the spectators screaming.

Moore and his daughter were able to fly out to Boston a week early with the generous donation of someone’s airline miles that they gave him.

Moore said, “it was pretty amazing, I had never been back east before and the amount of people that were there was just intense.”

Medical units were set up all along the course in the event anyone needed medical attention as well as cooling stations.

Moore admitted to getting a little behind, with this legs tightening up, but the last three or four miles he got his second wind and powered through the last few miles.

The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon and ranks as one of the world’s most prestigious road racing events.

The distance is 26 miles. The race runs right through eight Massachusetts cities and towns.

This years race had approximately 30,000 runners competing. The two top finishers each get $150,000.

This isn’t a race you can just sign up for, this marathon requires a qualifying time from another marathon. The qualifying time for his age range was 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Moore choose a a marathon in Salt Lake this past year called the Big Cottonwood Marathon where he finished it in 3 hours and 23 minutes, giving him a qualifying score to run the Boston Marathon.

Last year Moore had ran over nine marathons in four years, with this best finish time at 3 hours, 36 minutes. Moore works as a GIS specialist doing computer mapping for the Ely Bureau of Land Management.

When asked what marathon he will be running next, Moore said “well, there are three of them that I want to run this fall.