GBC to host science and health education symposium April 24

By







2 shares

ELKO—The Great Basin College Biological Sciences Student Support Network is hosting a Science Health Education Symposium Monday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences student Smokey Chrisman explained that this symposium-style presentation is an opportunity to learn more about the different science-related programs at GBC as well as the graduate level education and career options available upon completion. “Many people have no idea they can now complete pre-med courses at GBC,” said Chrisman. “The biology program has existed for about a year now, so I thought this would be a good time to invite the public to learn more about the opportunities for those who want to study pre-med or related fields in graduate programs.” Tyler Volk who graduated from Elko High School in 2013 is currently enrolled in GBC sciences courses that are also prerequisites for pharmacy school.

Volk explained that prior to the creation of the new bachelor program, he was unsure of where he would attend school to complete those courses. “GBC’s biology program allowed me to complete all of my prerequisites for pharmacy school at an affordable cost that a university just couldn’t complete with,” said Volk. “The small class sizes helped me succeed better. This spring, I will have completed all the prerequisites and I recently found out that I have been accepted to attend pharmacy school in the fall.

No dream is too big for GBC.”Current GBC students and, high school students and guidance counselors are encouraged to attend. The symposium will be held in the Greenhaw Technical Arts Building room 130 on the Elko campus as well as via interactive video at branch locations in Battle Mountain, room 4; Ely room 114; Pahrump room 124 and Winnemucca room 110. For more information, email Margo Teague at margo.teague@gbcnv.edu.