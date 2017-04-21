LadyCats move into second place

By







The White Pine High softball team is putting itself in a strong position for a good playoff spot in the tough 2A Northern League this season.

Winning two out of three over West Wendover last week, the Ladycats (11-8, 11-3) now stand in second place behind league leader and defending state champion Pershing County. They trail the Mustangs (20-1, 14-1) by two games, but have a one-game lead on Yerington (14-5, 8-4). The Lions beat White Pine two out of three March 17.

The first game at Wendover on Tuesday was a see-saw affair that didn’t have a lot of scoring, highlighted instead by good defense and strong pitching.

Haylee Andre belted a solo homerun to left field in the first inning for the Ladycats, which eventually was the margin of victory in a 4-3 White Pine win.

Wendover came back with a three-run third inning to take the lead, but the Bobcats regained the lead with a three-run fifth inning on two double and two singles.

Isabelle Romero got the win for White Pine. She only gave up three runs on 10 hits, struck out eight and walked only one. Sydney Reamer pitched for West Wendover. She had nine strikeouts, no walks, but did give up the home run to Andre.

After a couple of days break, the teams played again in Wendover on Friday. Wendover got the first one 4-2 as Sydney Reamer limited White Pine to just five hits from just three players, two from Andre, two from Romero and one from Brenna Williams. She also struck out 13 batters.

The Wolverines (10-10, 7-8) touched pitcher Britney Kingston for 11 hits and scored all of their runs in the third inning on two doubles, two walks and a single.

The second Friday game, saw White Pine bounce back for a 9-7 win. It was tied at seven in the top of the seventh inning when the Ladycats pushed across two runs. Shuree Finicum doubled off Reamer to drive in Rebecca Hall who had reached first base on a dropped third strike. Meleana Mcknight then singled to bring home Finicum.

This week, White Pine plays North Tahoe (0-9) at Silver Stage High.