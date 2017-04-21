White Pine County Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for April 10-April 16. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

APRIL 10

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City --- officer located a juvenile who was out past the hours of curfew. The juvenile was detained and later released to his guardian. A report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and stated that he was fine. He requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- officer received a report of an iindividual who was causing a disturbance at the hospital. Officer reported that during his investigation the indidvual was issued a citation for disturbing the peace.

REPORT OF A SHOPLIFTER: City --- officer received a report of an individual who had stolen an item from a local store. The individual was contacted and issued a citation for petit larceny.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City --- reporting party stated that he had been contacted by a company representing the betterment of mankind. He stated that they sent him several checks to cash and for him to keep a portion of the money and to send the rest back to the company. The reporting party did so and then found out the checks were fraudulent. The reporting party was advised it was a scam. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: Reporting party stated that an individual whom she wants no contact with keeps sending her flowers and cards. The indidvual was contacted and advised to stop her contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that an individual had come to his apartment and was creating a disturbance. Officer contacted the person who was identified as Joseph E. Creaghe age 31 of Ruth. During the officers investigation Creaghe was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF LOST AND FOUND: Reporting party stated that while traveling on a rural county road he found a set of keys. The keys were placed into lost and found.

REPORT OF A FIRE: Officer assisted the Fire Department with a structure fire.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

New bookings: Joseph E. Creaghe / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / No bail Brenda Flores / Probation violation / No Bail Devin R. Wooten / Probation violation / No bail / Trespassing, petity larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy to commit burglary, and interference with a telecommunication device / Bail $15,000.

APRIL 11

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle accident that had occurred on a county road near Bald Mountain Mine. Officer reported that Felicia Holmquist of Elko NV was operating a vehicle and was making a left hand turn. Kayla Sanchez of Spring Creek NV was operating a vehicle and attempted to pass Holmquist. Sanchez’s vehicle struck Holmquist vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City --- reporting party stated that his juvenile daughter had obtained a credit card number, which he believed had been stolen and the daughter had made several purchase with the credit card. The daughter was interviewed who stated that she had gotten the card number from a friend. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- the individual was contacted and she stated that she was fine. She requested no assistance.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City --- reporting party stated that he had parked his vehicle in front of his home. He stated that when he returned to his vehicle he noticed that it was damaged. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City --- officer located the vehicle and identified the operator as Steven R. Groben II age 42 of Ely. Groben was arrested for DUI.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City --- officer received a report of a semi-truck that was blocking a loading dock. The operator of the vehicle was contacted who moved the vehicle.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer contacted the indidvual and reported that she was fine.

New bookings: Steven R. Groben II / DUI / Bail $890. / Probation violation / No bail

APRIL 12

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer received a report of a small child who had possibly been left home alone. Officer contacted the parent who stated that the child had been left with an older juvenile sibling. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer contacted the person who stated that he was fine. He requested no assistance.

REPORT OF THREATS: Reporting party stated that she had received some money from an individual to purchase an item. The reporting party stated that she had purchased the item, but it hadn’t arrived yet. The person who had given her the money for the transaction was upset and sending her threatening text messages wanting his money back. All the parties involved were contacted and advised it was a civil problem and to stop harassing each other.

REPORT OF A MOTORIST ASSIST: Officer received a report of a vehicle that had gotten stuck on a road near Cherry Creek. The individual was assisted in removing his vehicle.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City --- reporting party stated that a family member was coming to Ely to sell some belongings of a family member who is currently incarcerated. The reporting party was advised to contact law enforcement when the person arrives in Ely.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City --- officer received a report of a large group of people who had blocked a travel lane on Aultman Street. The individuals were contacted who were filming a movie. They were advised to obtain a permit through NDOT to close the roadway. No further problems were reported.

New bookings: Paulette Newman / Probation violation, hold for Parole and Probation / No bail

APRIL 13

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during contact with an individual whom he identified as Jonathan Parker age 32 of Ely he observed Parker was in violation of a court ordered protection order. Parker was arrested for the violation.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and stated that he was fine.

REPORT OF A DOG RUNNING AT LARGE: City — reporting party stated that his neighbor’s dog is always running at large. Officer is attempting to contact the owner of the dog.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that someone had dug a ditch on her property. Officer is working with the BLM and other agencies to resolve the situations.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that he parked his vehicle in a local parking lot. When he returned to his vehicle he noticed that a window on the vehicle had been broken. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — officer received a report of a tree that had fallen over due to the high winds. The tree had fallen on the roof of a home. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual panhandling at a local business. The individual was contacted and trespassed from the business.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she is separated from her husband. She stated that her husband came home today and threw items around the home. The reporting party was advised to apply for a protective order. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual causing a disturbance. The area was patrolled, but the person was gone.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into his place of employment and stole an item and then fled the store. Officers are attempting to locate the person.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — the report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

New bookings: Jonathan Parker / Violation of a protective order / Bail $5,000.

APRIL 14

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that when she was opening up her place of employment for business she noticed that the front door to the business was unlocked. She then observed that the money left in the cash register was missing. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The individual was contacted and she was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that while her vehicle was parked at a local park someone had entered into it and stole her purse. A report was completed.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that a window on her vehicle had been broken. Officer reported that it is unknown how the window had been broken.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that she located an arrow in her backyard and one that was stuck in her camper trailer. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: City — officer received a report of a motorcycle that had been parked in the same place for several days. Officer checked on the motorcycle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over visitations rights of their daughter. They were advised to follow the court order. They complied.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that his neighbor has several dogs and he is afraid they might reach through the fence and bite his child. Officer contacted the neighbor who had too many dogs. He was advised to follow the city code and to remove several of the dog from the residence. Both parties involved were advised to fix their fence to prevent problems.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party stated that she had found a wallet. The owner of the wallet will be notified.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City— reporting party stated that he was storing property for an individual who was incarcerated and wanted to know how long he needed to store it. The information was provided to the reporting party.

REPORT OF A LOST WALLET: City — reporting party stated that he had lost his wallet. A report was completed.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party stated that he had a verbal argument with an individual and later on that day he observed the individual to point a gun at him. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC HAZZARD: City — officer received a report of several vehicles parked in an alleyway. Officer patrolled the area, but the vehicle were gone.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that a window on his vehicle was broken. Officer investigated the incident and reported that it is unknown how the window was broken. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved and reported that it was a verbal argument. One of the parties involved was found to be in violation of a condition of an OR release. She was identified as Allie N. Roberts age 20 of Grand Chain, IL she was arrested on the violation.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of someone banging on a door at a local apartment complex. The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

New bookings: Allie Roberts / Contempt of court / No bail Darrick B. Shorty / Elko Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $462./ Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

APRIL 15

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was causing a disturbance at a local apartment complex. Officer located the person who had been previously trespassed from the complex. He was issued a citation for trespassing.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had caused a disturbance at a local bar. Officer reported that the individual had thrown a beer bottle inside the bar and then fled the area. Officer reported that while the person was running away he fell causing injury to himself. He was taken to the E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Mark Birch of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling on Ave K. Robert Pratt of McGill was operating a vehicle and was backing up. Pratt failed to see Birch causing an accident. An accident report was completed and Pratt was issued a citation for unsafe backing.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that he had felt some tools in a yard where he was performing work. He stated that he left for a short time and when he returned the tools were gone. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that while she was operating her vehicle she struck a dog. Officer reported that the owner of the dog was contacted who requested no assistance.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over the cleanliness of their home. The parties involved agreed to separate for the day.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that she was moving out of a home and the person she was living with wouldn’t let her have her property. The parties involved were contacted who claimed ownership to the same property. They were advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a large group of juveniles causing a disturbance. Officer contacted the juveniles and reported that no problems were located.

New bookings: Jessica A. Barnes / Serving time

APRIL 16

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop the driver of the vehicle was identified as Tabitha Bruno-Spencer age 47 of Citrus Height, CA. She was arrested on a Eureka Justice Court warrant and on an Elko Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer located several juveniles out past the hours of curfew. They were detained and later released to a family member.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated that he had parked his vehicle in a local parking lot. When he returned to his vehicle someone had stolen his fishing gear from the bed of his vehicle. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- the individual was contacted and she was fine.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City --- officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City --- reporting party stated the he was working on a home doing repairs. He stated that he had left his tools at the residence and when he returned someone had stolen them. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City --- reporting party stated that he had seen an individual rummaging through a vehicle. Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle who stated that a friend was getting in and out of the vehicle. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City --- reporting party stated that someone had stolen his motorcycle. Officer reported that the motorcycle was located a few blocks away from the reporting party’s home. The motorcycle was returned to the owner.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City--- reporting party stated that she observed an individual go into a vehicle and remove a purse. Officer contacted the person who had gotten the purse for a family member. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City --- officer reported while investigating an unrelated incident he made contact with an iindividual who was identified as Derek R. Goff age 30 of Elko, NV. During the officers investigation Goff was arrested for obstructing a police officer and on a Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City --- officer contacted the parties involved who had been involved in a verbal argument over them separating. One of the parties involved had already left the home upon officer’s arrival. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF THREATS: Reporting party stated that he was informed by an individual that another person was going to harm him. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City --- officer contacted the person and advised her to obtain counseling for her depression and her suicidal thoughts.

New bookings: Tabitha Bruno-Spencer / Eureka Justice Court warrant, failure to appear/ Bail $1,050 / Elko Justice Court warrant, failure to appear/ Bail $675. Derek R. Goff / Obstructing a police officer/ Bail $355. / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $455. Daniel Arrington / Basic speed, seat belts required, and DUI / Bail $1,435 / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol