White Pine only Nevada team to compete in Idaho

At the Buhl Rotary Invitational in Buhl, Idaho, on April 14, not all distances and times for each athletes competing in any given event were reported by the meet director.

Competing as the only Nevada team against a number of Idaho teams, the White Pine boys earned 36 points, and the Ladycats had 46 points.

Sam Stewart won the 3,200 meters, was second in the 1,600 meters and third in the 800 meters. Zeke Vinson set a personal record in taking second in the 400 meters (55.12).

Lily Fullmer won the girls 110 meter hurdles (16.10) and finished third in the 300 meter hurdles.

BOYS

100 meters –Zeke Vinson, 12.09; 200 meters – Dylan Herrera, 26.63; 400 meters – Vinson, 55.12, Justin Mabson, 1:05.98; 800 meters – Sam Stewart, 2:12.95; 1,600 meters – Stewart, 5:03.53; 3,200 meters – Stewart, 11:;03.70; 110m hurdles – Anthony Theurer, 19.69; 4x200 relay – Seventh, 1:50.28; Medley Relay – Sixth, 4:15.30; Shot Put – Chris Piscovich, 104-0

GIRLS

100 meters – Hannah Barber, 13.35, Mckinley Prengel, 13.52; 200 meters – Samantha Gamberg, 30.76; 3,200 meters – Trace Deeds, 14:35.12; 110m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, 16.10, Rachel Jones, 26.30; 300m hurdles – Fullmer, 50.97, Alicia Pascascio, 1:02.70, Jones, 1:18.34; 4x200 relay – Eighth, 2:04.83; 4x400 relay – Fifth , 4:55.01; Medley relay – Sixth, 2:17.83; Discus – Emma Boren, 92-9; High Jump – Fullmer, 5-0, Aaleeah Jacobsen, 4-4; Long Jump – Gamberg, 15-3½, M. Prengel, 14-4; Triple Jump – M. Prengel, 31-5½

Elko meet

On April 8, the Bobcats teams participated in the Mickie Costanzo Memorial meet in Elko.

The Bobcats swept the 300 meter hurdles with Kolton Bilbao, Sam Stewart, and Coby Marshall.

Stewart and Saxtyn Brewster were second and third place in the 100 meters, with Stewart setting a personal record in the event, and he had another personal record in the 200 meters. Kolton Bilbao and Macrea Windous set personal records in the same event. Stewart also won the 1,600 meters and Brewster won the Long Jump.

Mckinley Prengel and Madison Rick were within 1/100 of a second apart in winning the 100 meters.

Lily Fullmer won both the 110 meter hurdles and the High Jump. Prengel won both the Long Jump and the Triple Jump.

BOYS

100 meters – Stewart, 12.26, Saxtyn Brewster, 12.28, Zeke Vinson, 12.74, Theurer, 13.61; 200 meters – Stewart, 24.93, Kolton Bilbao, 25.98, Macrea Windous, 27.65, Justin Mabson, 27.97; 400 meters – Vinson, 58.01, Mabson, 1:06.22, David Nicholes, 1:11; 800 meters – Kincade Waggener, 2:32; 1,600 meters – Stewart, 5:13, Waggener, 5:35, Anthony Shaw, 6:08; 110m hurdles – Bilbao, 19.53, Coby Marshall, 19.89, Cayson Connell, 22;19, Gavin Henroid, 22.50; 300m hurdles – Bilboa, 1, 46.58, Stewart, 46.61, Marshall, 47.45; Shot Put – Shamryn Brewster, 24-8, Jace Maynard, 23-8, Dylan Herrera, 21-8, McKean Windous, 20-1.; Discus – Ma. Windous, 80-1½, Maynard, 65-1½, Sh. Brewster, 46-6, Mc. Windous, 45-7½; High Jump – Nicholes, 5-0, Phoenix Ball, 4-10; Pole Vault – Adam Theurer, 8 -0, Ma. Windous, 7-6; Long Jump – Sa. Brewster, 1st. 18-8, Vinson, 3rd, 16-9½, Ball, 15-11, Theurer, 13-7, Herrera, 12-11; Triple Jump – Nicholes, 30-5, Connell, 28-2

GIRLS

100 meters – Mckinley Prengel, 14.55, Madison Rick, 14.56, Alicia Pascascio, 15.38, Whitney Prengel, 15.88, Rachel Jones, 16.32, Deborah Partey, 17.59, Rachel Porter, 18.40, Alexis Wells, 18.92; 200 meters – Pascascio, 31.44, Porter, 37.73; 400 meters – Zoe Beckley, 1:16, Kaitlyn Escamilla, 1:17.70, Kimber Loftus, 1:21; 800 meters – Candice Humphries, 3:07, Tanna Deeds, 3:22, Mickell Weston, 3:33, Partey, 3:43, Bailey Lesher, 3:59; 1600 meters – W. Prengel, 7:00, Beckley, 7:15, Aranza Gimenez, 7:33, Deeds, 7:42, Lesher, 8:33; 3200 meters – Escamilla, 13:46, Deeds, 13.47; 110m hurdles – Lily Fullmer, 18.28, Jones, 30.74

300m hurdles – Fullmer, 32.25, Humphries, 1:01.61; 4x400 relay – First, 4:54; 4x800 relay – First, 12.39; Shot Put – Loftus, 20-2, Kendyl Connell, 19-10, Hannah Laswell, 18-1,; Discus – Loftus, 58-5, Connell, 37-6½, Laswell, 36-6; High Jump – Fullmer, 4-8, Rick, 4-8, Jacobsen, 3-10; Long Jump – Prengel, 14-9, Rick, 14-3, Jacobsen, 10-9½,; Triple Jump – Prengel, 30-3, Jones, 25-9

This weekend the teams are taking part in the Eureka Invitational today.