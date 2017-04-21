White Pine Players to perform one week only starting April 26

By







“To dream the impossible dream ….” are the beautiful and inspiring words of Don Quixote in THE MAN OF LAMANCHA, the White Pine Players Drama Club production which opens on Wednesday, April 26 and continues through the 27, 28, 29 and May 1 at 7 pm with a matinee at 1 pm on Saturday, April 29.

The club productions usually run 2 week-ends, but due to a busy high school schedule, this show will run for ONE WEEK ONLY. The production is on the WPHS stage.

Reserved tickets may be purchased at Economy Drug for $10. General seating (adults $8, students and seniors $6, children $5) may be purchased from cast and crew or at the door, subject to availability.

This production is filled with incredible young talent, both experienced and novice. Henry Sorenson portrays the mad “knight” with humor, wisdom and tenderness. Aldonza, played beautifully by Maryn Van Tassell, is the object of his adoration and by the end of the play is transformed by his insistence to see her as a gentle and virtuous lady.

Don Quixote is accompanied on his mad adventure by Sancho, his faithful squire, played by Marco Pacheco who will delight audiences with his terrific voice and wry humor. Many other young actors round out the cast and bring a variety to emotions to the stage.

Drama director Kathy Tucker chose MAN OF LA MANCHA as her final club production because it was the first play she ever directed for Utah State University Extension in Vernal, Utah and is her favorite musical.

“I felt like it was appropriate for me to finish my career with an inspiring story of redemption and transformation,” Tucker said. “I wanted to leave my young actors with the experience of such a powerful story, delightful music and wonderful characters.”

Get your tickets early since dates are limited. Call Kathy Tucker for further information at 293-2092.