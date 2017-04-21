Wolverines sweep Bobcats

By







West Wendover and White Pine had to play their three-game league baseball set on non-consecutive days last week, but the results were the same as Wendover won all three contests.

On Tuesday last week, White Pine had trouble keeping up with the Wolverines in a 12-2 loss. Wendover took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Bobcats tied it at one when Kegan Hexem stroked an RBI double.

However, Wendover came back in the fourth inning with five runs. Luis Esparza doubled off Zac Chamberlain to drive in two runs and a wild pitch by Coy Hecker allowed two more runs to come in. Chamberlain and Hecker both struggled with walks, giving up seven each.

On Friday in the double header at West Wendover, the Wolverines came out strong, scoring seven runs in the first inning and rolling to a 13-0 win. They scored one run on a triple by Fabian Martinez, a stolen base, a walk, a double and a passed ball. They added five more runs in the third inning.

The Bobcats managed only one hit off pitcher Elia Rojas by Caleb Britton in the fourth inning. He was 1-for-2 at the plate. Wendover had only four hits, but it was the big innings that doomed the Bobcats.

White Pine also had trouble with errors in the field, guilty of committing six.

The second Friday game, the Bobcats fell behind early, made a valiant effort to come back, but fell short in a 12-6 loss. They did however, steal 10 bases during the game.

Wendover again scored seven runs in the first and five in the second for a 12-1 lead after two innings.

White Pine lost despite out hitting West Wendover ten to seven.

Caleb Britton was the starting pitcher for White Pine and he gave up all 12 runs, before being relieved by Jayden Brewer.

This week, the boys (2-16, 1-13) played a makeup game, albeit non-league, at Lincoln County on Tuesday, and are back in league action this Friday and Saturday at North Tahoe (15-5, 6-4). Then on Wednesday, April 26, they will have a makeup game with Incline at Battle Mountain from the one that was snowed out March 17.