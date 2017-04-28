67th annual Armed Forces Day celebration

By







By Cassie Doré

The third weekend of every May brings the “Stars and Stripes” out in full force in “America’s Patriotic Home”—the self-proclaimed title of Hawthorne, Nev., so dubbed because of the large celebration it has hosted every Armed Forces Day for 67 years.

A short, two hour drive south of Reno will get you the best of the spirit of rural Nevada from the traditional casino feel of the El Capitan to the hospitality of Barley’s Sports Bar. There is something for everyone every day in this one stoplight town that is home to the largest United States Army Ammunition Storage Facility in the world.

Craft and food vendors interspersed between local businesses bring even more flavor and flare to a town rich in personality.

There are a variety of events planned between May 19 and 21 to include a military flyover and static display; fireworks; stunt bike riders; monster trucks; bounce houses; the richest chili cook off in the west; a Rockabilly Revvvvv Up and Pin Up contest; burn outs and car show; mud volleyball, trike races; Bloody Mary buffet; watermelon eating contest; tug of war; arm wrestling competition; street dance; historic Mineral County Courthouse tour and an art show.

All of this and more is happening, culminating with a parade and ceremony honoring our military, followed by the Saturday night Prom at Hawthorne’s 1942 USO Building. For more information, call (775) 857-7780.