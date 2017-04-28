Barrick, Cisco, Great Basin College announce partnership providing free digital career training for employees, other Northern Nevadans

By







Elko—To revolutionize mining through digital integration and prepare the workforce of the future, Barrick, Cisco and Great Basin College announced a partnership that will bring digital and information technology skills development courses, free of charge, to groups in the community.

The IT education program from Cisco Networking Academy at GBC will feature both online and instructor-led courses. This unique partnership will benefit Barrick employees and their families, veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, members of the Western Shoshone tribe and thousands of others in Barrick’s rural host communities in Northern Nevada including Elko, Eureka, Carlin, Battle Mountain, Winnemucca, and Owyhee.

Speaking from Great Basin College High Tech Center on Thursday morning speakers shared their thoughts on the importance of this partnership.

“Collaboration has always been at the heart of the partnership between Barrick and Cisco, and working together with Great Basin College to bring this program to our employees and the wider community underscores the importance we put on training our workforce and helping promote further education in the local community,” said Michael Brown, President of Barrick USA. “This is a critical step in our digital transformation and innovation strategy, to ensure we are building a sustainable, skilled workforce to support our business in the future. In doing so we will also support the continued expansion and diversification of the economy of rural Nevada and the state as a whole.”

“Offering Cisco courses for GBC networking students will not only significantly enhance their coursework, but they will also be better prepared to meet the region’s workforce demands,” said Dr. Mark Curtis, President Great Basin College.

“Cisco is pleased to partner with Barrick and Great Basin College to bring our digital learning program to this part of Nevada, to strengthen the workforce with digital skills and improve economic options for individuals and communities,” said Greg Prynn, Senior Director, Cisco Corporate Affairs.

Barrick’s investment of nearly $400,000 over three years of the program covers hardware, software, instructor training, instructor salary and course fees.

Barrick plans to expand the U.S. program to every community where the Company operates including in Argentina, Canada, Chile, the Dominican Republic, Peru and Zambia.

Information on the Courses

The Networking Academy covers all ranges of training, from exploratory courses aimed at those who are curious about technology fields, to foundational courses for those ready to acquire skills and certification, to advanced networking and programming courses for those ready for advancement in a technology career.

The courses initially being offered are non-credit courses for those interested in exploring career opportunities in technology or creating a technology-related business. Students may register for these GBC Continuing Education courses at www.campusce.net/gbcnv/category/category.aspx.

The additional courses to be offered beginning in Sept. 2017 can lead to industry-recognized certification and can be taken for 3-4 credits at GBC. Students who are interested in taking for-credit courses at GBC, can register at www.gbcnv.edu/admissions.