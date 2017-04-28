Bobcat baseball nearing the end of the season

By







1 shares

No doubt, it has been a tough season for White Pine High baseball, and coach Quinn Ewell had said the 2A Northern was going to be a tough league, and so the cry of the old Brooklyn Dodgers will be the same for White Pine, “Wait til next year!”

The Bobcats lost a three-game set to North Tahoe last week.

They fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 15-0 loss on Friday. The Lakers (16-5, 9-4) tallied seven runs in the second inning on a couple of singles and two errors.

A single by Kegan Hexem in the second inning was the only hit for White Pine. North Tahoe had seven. What hurt the Bobcats also were the 10 errors committed. It hasn’t been a good year fielding for the young team, having a total of 132 errors at this time in the season. A definite factor coach Ewell knows the team will work on improving.

On Saturday, again the Lakers showed their strength putting up six runs in the first inning along with another five in the third inning, and coasted to a 16-0 win. This time, White Pine collected two hits, one each by Colton and Caleb Britton.

North Tahoe hammered the Bobcats even more in the second game Saturday, with 13 hits to eight for White Pine.

However, this game was tied at 8 until North Tahoe came to bat in the fifth inning. Here they broke loose for 13 runs in a 21-9 win.

After the Lakers had scored four runs in the top of the second, the Bobcats answered with four of their own with a two-out rally. Tyler Whipple singled to drive in a run, Kegan Hexem doubled to score Coy Hecker and Whipple. Then Tyler Perkins singled to score Hexem.

Colton Britton was 2-for-2 at the plate for White Pine, Whipple and Hexem were both 2-for-4.