Captain’s Corner

By







1 shares

Submitted by Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

The other day I received a telephone call from an individual who had his home burglarized. The caller was requesting a copy of the report so he could turn his loss into his insurance company.

As I visited with him on the phone he asked for suggestions on how he could have prevented the break in. Here are a few of the ideas that I shared with him.

First don’t advertise that you are leaving for vacation or any other business that takes you away from your home for an extended period. With the social media craze it seems that everyone wants to let everyone know where there at and what they’re doing, especially if there on vacation. This is just an open invitation for a thief to know that you’re not home. Be careful who you share your vacation photos and messages with while you’re out of town.

If you are planning on leaving the area put your lights on a timer so your home lights up during the evening hours giving the impression you are at home. Have your lawn mowed and watered while you’re away. Make sure trees and bushes are trimmed away from doorways and windows giving clear view so thieves can’t hide behind them to gain access to your home. Make sure all windows and doors are locked and that your outside lighting is working. Replace burned out bulbs and install motion sensor lights. Get to know your neighbors so you can watch out for each other.

A lot of crimes in our area are solved by someone being a good witness. They might see a strange vehicle in the neighborhood or someone walking around your home that’s not supposed to be there.

The last item I spoke to him about was if it’s in your budget to obtain a home security alarm system. These are just a few ideas to make our homes more secure.