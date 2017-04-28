Huge innings drive Ladycats past North Tahoe at home

By







Double-digit innings powered White Pine softball to three wins over North Tahoe last week in league play.

On Friday, they started with 11 runs in both the first and second innings as they routed the Lakers 27-0.

Saturday morning, it was a 13-run fourth inning, and Saturday afternoon, they started with 11 in the first inning and added 10 more in the second inning.

North Tahoe never stood a chance, being outscored 70-5 in the weekend set, as well as being out hit 49-16.

Isabelle Romero did not allow a single run in pitching a shutout. She gave up six hits, struck out four and walked none.

The Ladycats overwhelmed the Lakers with back-to-back 11 run innings Friday afternoon, simply taking any kind of fight out of them at all. Surprisingly, not a single home run accounted for any of the scoring.

Saturday morning, Brittney Kingston, Haylee Andre and Brenna Williams collected doubles, and Meleana Mcknight hit a triple. Andre was also 3-for-3 at the plate in leading the 18-3 win.

The second game on Saturday saw Andre, Romero and Kingston be the power hitters as each drove in four runs to lead White Pine to a 25-2 win. Kingston and Andre both had two doubles in the game, and Romero, Shuree Finicum and Rebecca Hall each hit one also.