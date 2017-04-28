Last major production of the school year for drama club

By







Students of WPHS Drama Tech and Design Class are putting the touches on the set of MAN OF LA MANCHA, the last major production of the school year. Along with cast and crew members, students of the class have been building, painting, lighting and preparing in many other way for this show. “The set an ambitious undertaking for this students, but they have risen to the challenge,” says teacher and director Kathy Jo Tucker. “It’s been exciting to see them take on a major set design. There are some fun elements on the set that we think the audience will really appreciate.

Students in the class learn about construction, lighting, sound, painting, costuming, make up and much more. Then they have the chance to implement what they’ve learned in an actual production. Many are surprised at the finished product that they have produced. And it gives those who don’t want to be onstage a chance to be a part of something positive. The stage manager, Darius Bush, deck foreman, Hannah Laswell, tech manager and light tech, Catherine Odgers, sound technician, Devan Simon and prop mistress, Lyssa Waggener have stepped up to run all the technical aspects of the show.

Also supporting and directing the musical part of the show are Donnie Muir and Adam, vocal coaches and accompanists. Their expertise has brought the actors to a new level of performance.

The play will run ONE WEEK ONLY, staring and April 26 and continuing through 27, 28, 29 and May 1 at 7:00 PM with a matinee on Saturday, April 29 at 1:00 PM. Reserved tickets can be purchased at Economy Drug for $10, with general seating from cast and crew or at the door (subject to availability). General seating prices are: adults $8, students/seniors $6, children $5. A $25 family ticket will be available on the Saturday matinee and Monday evening performances (household family only, please).

“This is my favorite musical and is actually the first one I directed for USU as a student,” says Tucker. “ I hope the community will come support these fine young actors and have a wonderful experience. We can all ‘dream the impossible dream.’”