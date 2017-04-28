Nevada Health Centers’ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile stopping in Ely and McGill

By







Carson City, Nev. (April 26, 2017) The mission of Nevada Health Centers is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Nevada Health Centers offers oral healthcare to children in rural northern Nevada through the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile based in Elko. Our staff focuses on treatment, education, prevention, and advocacy to children rural eastern Nevada. The Care Mobile is fully staffed with a dentist, a dental hygienist, dental assistants and office assistants. Services provided include: Restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays, and oral health education. Those wanting to take advantage of this valuable service should call 1.844.227.6867 to make an appointment for one of the following dates:

•Monday, May 16, 10:30a.m. to 6:00 p.m., David E. Norman Elementary, 1001 E 11th St.

•Tuesday, May 17, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., David E. Norman Elementary, 1001 E. 11th St.

•Wednesday, May 18, 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., McGill Elementary School, 25 Ave. F, McGill.